HERE IS A COMPILATION OF SO-CALLED ELITES 🌐 SAYING THEY WANT TO REDUCE THE POPULATION❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BEYOND THE VEIL - @MattWallace888 Here's a compilation of elites saying they want to reduce the population.
They always tell you in plain sight.
Believe them when they say it.
Source: https://x.com/beyond_theveil1/status/1946602024214081826
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a0r76a [thanks to https://twitter.com/islantstudio/status/1680362985284419585 https://imgflip.com/m/politics/tag/nefarious and https://makeameme.org/meme/next-directive-reduce 🖲]