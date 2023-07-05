Create New Account
IMPORTANT - RT Reports Ukraine Is Planning To Strike ZNPP Nuke Plant Tonight - PLEASE SHARE [Part 2]
Truth Planet Z
The Zaporozhye nuclear plant in Energodar is the largest in Europe. Since March 2022 it has been under Russian control and Zaporozhye Region recently voted in a referendum to join Russia. In the meantime, Kiev continues to attack the plant, putting Europe at risk of a disaster six times bigger than the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Despite IAEA warnings and the referendum, Kiev continues to use the Zaporozhye plant as a blackmail tool.


ukraine, power plant, nazi, nato, ZNPP, IAEA, false flag, dirty bomb, attack, war, missile attack, article 5, warning,

Keywords
attackfalse flagwarwarningnaziukrainenatoiaeaarticle 5missile attackdirty bombpower plantznpp

