UN to Import 100 million illegals to USA: Newsmax Fired Lara Logan for Revealing Plan in 2022
249 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
from @CabelloAuden on X
via Gateway Pundit
Keywords
trumpdemocratseviljesussatantraffickingunusanew world orderbidenillegalsunited nationswhoimmigrantssanctuary citytrainslara loganwefmayorkas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos