The Great Deception - Not What You Think

Cell Towers Are WeaponsMinimum strength to operate a cell phone is 0.0000000002 µw/cm3

Dead spots must have been another DARPA operation.

Connections with friends, family and work were essential in the addiction. All bases covered with social media.

WHY IS CALCIUM SO IMPORTANT FOR THE HEART?

https://kids.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frym.2019.00065