Trump Defends Pardoning J6ers, Calls Them Victims of Government Assault @ Air Force One Press Gaggle
StopHate.com
StopHate.com
76 followers
39 views • 1 month ago

At a press gaggle aboard Air Force One on February 9, 2025, regarding the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, an unidentified reporter questioned President Trump about pardoning the J6ers and honoring first responders.


Question:

Mr. President, you said you’re going to honor first responders today, but you pardoned hundreds of people who assaulted first responders. Why did you do that?


Donald Trump:

Who? I- I’m sorry?


Question:

You – You are going to meet with first responders today –


Donald Trump:

Yeah.


Question:

– but you pardoned people who assaulted first responders.


Donald Trump:

No, I pardoned people that were assaulted themselves. They were assaulted by our Government. I fired – I pardoned J6 people who were assaulted by our Government. That’s who assaulted, and they were treated unfairly. There’s never been a group of people in this country, outside of maybe one instance that I can think of, but I won’t get into it, that were treated more horribly than the people of J6. So, uh, no, I didn’t assault, they didn’t assault. They were assaulted. And what I did was a great thing for humanity. They were treated very, very unfairly. There’s never been an incident like it.


https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/1902108620697014533

Keywords
trumpair force onej6
