15 Minute Cities, Why They Are A Bad Idea - Your Freedom is GONE When They Are Activated

15-minute cities are an incredibly bad idea. We give a really good example as to why that is tonight. There are many things to consider with a 15-minute City that the far-left nuts who think it's a good idea have never considered, nor would they ever consider. Human beings simply don't want to be that close together all of the time and when they are told to stay put in a certain quadrant of their city, you can be rest assured they aren't going to do it.





Every time a government has tried to trap people in a certain area of the world, there has always been a revolution. Here's hoping everybody revolts before it even happens!





We also have some great comedic moments in our show tonight and some wonderful information about who not to trust in the Canadian legal system. The Kevin J. Johnston show runs every Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. mountain time and from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Eastern time.





