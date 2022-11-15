THE NAKBA THAT KEEPS ON GOING (mirrored)

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Mirrored from You Tube channel Apartheid Adventures at:-
https://youtu.be/vDP13bfbclU
SUBSCRIBE for more APARTHEID ADVENTURES:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfZ6VmyfB2IyzCPvqSN23Sw
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ApartheidAdventures
MORE ABOUT 1948:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVVUNxvuwl4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4T-7jUUtP40
http://www.palestineremembered.com/
http://www.60yearsofnakba.org/NAKBAbook.pdf
http://imeu.net/news/article001237.shtml
http://seamac.org/EthnicCleansing.htm
DEMOLISHED HOMES:
http://www.icahd.org/faq
CONFISCATED LAND:
http://www.miftah.org/PrinterF.cfm?DocId=3410
DESTROYED OLIVE TREES
https://visualizingpalestine.org/visuals/olive-harvest
SETTLERS AND SETTLEMENTS:
http://imeu.net/news/article0022576.shtml
http://www.apartheidadventures.com/