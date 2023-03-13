Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HANCOCK CAUGHT RED HANDED WITH THE LOCKDOWN FILES
47 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Del BigTree at the HighWire


March 11, 2023


The Telegraph’s publishing of former UK Health Czar Matt Hancock’s private Whatsapp messages has been dubbed ‘The Lockdown Files.’ The messages detail multiple interactions demonstrating the U.K. Government's willingness to abandon science and a reasoned approach to Pandemic measures, for coercion and control of the British people.


#MattHancock #TheLockDownFiles


POSTED: March 10, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ckqc0-hancock-caught-red-handed-with-the-lockdown-files.html

Keywords
caughtukcontrolpandemicunited kingdomdel bigtreehighwiremessagewhatsappcoerciontelegraphmatt hancockred handedlockdown filesformer health czarabandon sciencereasoned approachbritish peoplemultiple interactions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket