HANCOCK CAUGHT RED HANDED WITH THE LOCKDOWN FILES

Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 11, 2023
The Telegraph’s publishing of former UK Health Czar Matt Hancock’s private Whatsapp messages has been dubbed ‘The Lockdown Files.’ The messages detail multiple interactions demonstrating the U.K. Government's willingness to abandon science and a reasoned approach to Pandemic measures, for coercion and control of the British people.
POSTED: March 10, 2023
