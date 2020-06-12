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Dr Vernon Coleman: CV: UK Advisory Comm Downgraded Infection Rate, "Same as Flu," Yet Employed Deliberate Fear Tactics (MIRRORED)
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148 views • June 12, 2020
Dr Vernon Coleman: CV: UK Advisory Comm Downgraded Infection Rate, "Same as Flu," Yet Employed Deliberate Fear Tactics (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/kvlhVD5TunY
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, tells the true story of how a government threatened, manipulated and deliberately terrified its citizens for a bug they knew was no worse than the flu.
For more unbiased information about the coronavirus and other important matters please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and encouragement. Please share and please subscribe to this channel.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/kvlhVD5TunY
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, tells the true story of how a government threatened, manipulated and deliberately terrified its citizens for a bug they knew was no worse than the flu.
For more unbiased information about the coronavirus and other important matters please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and encouragement. Please share and please subscribe to this channel.
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