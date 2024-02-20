Mark of the Beast Sermon Predicted One Year Before the Plandemic

January 29, 2019 Chaplain Vitcavich did a sermon at a church in New Jersey warning the congregation that the Mark of the Beast would be implemented through an upcoming vaccine medical deception. Chaplain Vitcavich did not realize when implementing the sermon that The Mark of the Beast would be distributed during the Covid Plandemic one year later.
