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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report (Terral Selling 40-ft RV) for 2021 Newsletter 51: Dec, 23, 2021
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1265 views • December 23, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others.
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Terral is selling his 40-ft BigHorn 5th-Wheel Trailer. Contact Terral for more info.
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Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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333 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes marks the first time we see back-to-back 300+ values since Weeks 24+25 for the 2021 orbit cycle, which happened for the first time in Weeks 15+16, and happened only twice from 2014 through 2017 (2015: 35-36, 2017: 30+31)!!
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Week 43 marks the third time with six or more new eruptions in the last sixteen weeks and when harmonic-tremor activity is at a minimum, and while six 6-mag quakes (all at 10-15-K depths) are on the map at the same time. These are strange patterns saying that Earth core is cooling, as we move away from the Black Star, as our planet is being primed for the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (video) to break loose moving through outside-orbital position in February.
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Martial Law Lockdown: CIA Preparing for Mass
Roundup of American Citizens
Submitted by Reynald
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/12/martial-law-lockdown-cia-preparing-for-mass-roundup-of-american-citizens/
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Omicron has Cracked Open the Overton Window
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/omicron-has-cracked-open-the-overton
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CNN Medical Analyst Demands Biden “Further Restrict the Activities of the Unvaccinated”
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-medical-analyst-demands-biden-further-restrict-the-activities-of-the-unvaccinated/
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Terral is selling his 40-ft BigHorn 5th-Wheel Trailer. Contact Terral for more info.
--
Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
333 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes marks the first time we see back-to-back 300+ values since Weeks 24+25 for the 2021 orbit cycle, which happened for the first time in Weeks 15+16, and happened only twice from 2014 through 2017 (2015: 35-36, 2017: 30+31)!!
--
Week 43 marks the third time with six or more new eruptions in the last sixteen weeks and when harmonic-tremor activity is at a minimum, and while six 6-mag quakes (all at 10-15-K depths) are on the map at the same time. These are strange patterns saying that Earth core is cooling, as we move away from the Black Star, as our planet is being primed for the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (video) to break loose moving through outside-orbital position in February.
--
Martial Law Lockdown: CIA Preparing for Mass
Roundup of American Citizens
Submitted by Reynald
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/12/martial-law-lockdown-cia-preparing-for-mass-roundup-of-american-citizens/
--
Omicron has Cracked Open the Overton Window
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/omicron-has-cracked-open-the-overton
--
CNN Medical Analyst Demands Biden “Further Restrict the Activities of the Unvaccinated”
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-medical-analyst-demands-biden-further-restrict-the-activities-of-the-unvaccinated/
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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