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THE NEW NORMAL feat. Felipe & T.Y. Covid-19 Coronavirus Lockdowns Quarantines Curfews Masks Pandemic
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111 views • February 24, 2021
THE NEW NORMAL feat. Felipe & T.Y. Covid-19 Coronavirus Lockdowns Quarantines Curfews Masks Pandemic
CANADA RISING UP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FDUy-_3EK4
Created by Felipe @canadarisingup & T.Y. @_tynicholson_
Video Produced by Felipe
Recorded at Unity Market
Engineered and Mixed by Shane L.S. @LShiphop
CANADA RISING UP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FDUy-_3EK4
Created by Felipe @canadarisingup & T.Y. @_tynicholson_
Video Produced by Felipe
Recorded at Unity Market
Engineered and Mixed by Shane L.S. @LShiphop
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