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Dr.Charles Hoffe at World Wide Freedom Rally in Kelowna
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30 views • March 23, 2022
Dr. Hoffe talks about the power of fear and the medical authorities abandonment of medical ethics and the foundational principles of informed consent. Ignoring jab injuries and the benefits of natural immunity is not science, is not health nor is it safe.
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