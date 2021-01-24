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Not President - something else is going on here
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3392 views • January 24, 2021
Things are not what they appear to be. I don't know what special plot twist the writers have coming up, but nobody with an IQ above single digits thinks this is the President of these United States.
We live with and care for someone with advanced dimentia. We know what it looks like and what these people are capable of. Joey is the ultimate puppet. You can do anything you want with his body. The mind doesn't mind... so to speak.
We live with and care for someone with advanced dimentia. We know what it looks like and what these people are capable of. Joey is the ultimate puppet. You can do anything you want with his body. The mind doesn't mind... so to speak.
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