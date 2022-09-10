Our Lord To Enoch: This Is The Prayer You Must Say When Demons Attack Your Thoughts and Tempt You!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Aug 30, 2022 On February 25th, 2018, Jesus the Good Shepherd, conveyed to Enoch an urgent appeal to His flock saying:





"Sheep of My flock, My peace be with you.





My flock, the night is coming to this ungrateful and sinful humanity, which continues in its mad race of debauchery and sin; they refuse to listen to My voice and fulfill My precepts.





Poor mortals, you will be caught by My Justice without being prepared! They continue like in the times of Noah, marrying, buying, and selling, carrying on their daily life without paying attention to the calls of Heaven.





My Justice will come suddenly, and they will not have time to repent.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgFmyDE-Dps