Silent War Ep. 6305: WW3 Draft=Meatgrinder 4 Whites, Jews Exempt & Triggered Bank Crisis. Trump Arrest.

In this episode of The Silent War:

As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war.





Military Recruitment Flatlines As American 'Propensity To Serve' Fades.





Jews Exempt From Military Service! (In Christian Wars They Instigate?!)

Multiple Minnesota Agencies Monitor Nuclear Plant After Over 400,000 Gallons of Radioactive Water Has Leaked Since Last Year.





Sam Bankman-Fried Paid Himself Over $2 BILLION and His Team Another $1 BILLION Before Filing for Bankruptcy.





Fed Panics, Announces "Coordinated" Daily US Dollar Swap Lines To Ease Banking Crisis.





Dozens of US banks at risk of repeating SVB collapse – study.





Economic Study: 186 US Banks Are in Trouble and at Risk of Insolvency – May Collapse Like Silicon Valley Bank.





Biden’s DOJ Tells Court More Than 1,000 People Could Still Face Charges in Connection with January 6.





Biden HHS Official Rachel Levine Says Changing Kids’ Genders Will Soon be Normalized.





N Korea says 800,000 youths volunteer to fight 'US imperialists'.





African Country Burundi Detects Polio Outbreak Linked to Polio Oral Vaccine – Vaccine-Induced Polio is Now More Prevalent than the Wild Type.





Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Sends Out Email to Staff Regarding Upcoming Arrest of President Trump on Junk Charges.





5 Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies Preparing for Trump Indictment: Report.





