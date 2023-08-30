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Treating Fatty Liver Disease with Dr. Steven Hotze and Dr. Donald Ellsworth
Hotze Health
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146 views • August 30, 2023

Any organ with the word “live” in it must be important! The liver is a key component of the human body and is a large organ for a reason. It’s important for detoxification, making key proteins, and for immune function. It also provides storage for vitamins and glycogen and produces cholesterol (which is very important to our body). The liver detoxifies our body from chemicals we encounter such as medications and alcohol. Many medications are very harmful to the liver. There are several different factors that can contribute to liver disease.

Join Dr. Hotze, and his colleague Dr. Donald Ellsworth, as they discuss fatty liver disease, its causes, and treatment options.  Over 1 billion people worldwide have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. If you are overweight, diabetic, or just not feeling well overall, you need to get your liver checked, especially if you drink alcohol. According to Dr. Burt Berkson, Alpha Lipoic acid is a promising therapy for fatty liver disease since it aids glucose metabolism. Alpha Lipoic IV treatment is available at Hotze Health & Wellness Center. Call us today at 281-698-8698 to schedule a consultation and take proactive measures toward a healthy liver!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com. 

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/. 

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” and Dr. Berkson’s book “The Alpha Lipoic Acid Breakthrough” call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping! 

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healthliver diseasedr steven hotzefatty liver diseasewellness revolution
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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