The Sum of All Fears = 13?
Published 20 hours ago

Tom Clancy 1991 novel made into a movie in 2002 with many strange coincidences in 2024.  Numerology is a favorite event planning tool for the Elite.  Hopefully this time it is just a numbers game and nothing more.  

videomoviefootballlas vegasentertainmentmusicsuperbowltvgamenovelactorstomstadiumsceneschiefs49ersclancy

