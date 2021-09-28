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SGT Report: Satan Is 'Good', the Vax Is 'Healthy' and This Image Is 'Real' [29.09.2021]
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128 views • September 28, 2021
Note: The first 1 min explain precice my expirience and attitude with God and flat earth. Precice.
David Weiss and the Founded Earth Brothers join me for a controversial conversation about the nature of creation and the thing we all live on.
Founded Earth Brothers channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/FLATEARTHBROTHERS
David's Flat Earth App
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-earth-sun-moon-zodiac/id1440996640
Dr. Zelenko's Z STACK:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
SGT Report
113223 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nFHFStFJp1E/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
David Weiss and the Founded Earth Brothers join me for a controversial conversation about the nature of creation and the thing we all live on.
Founded Earth Brothers channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/FLATEARTHBROTHERS
David's Flat Earth App
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-earth-sun-moon-zodiac/id1440996640
Dr. Zelenko's Z STACK:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
SGT Report
113223 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nFHFStFJp1E/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
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