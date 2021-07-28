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Your Thoughts as Friend or Foe—Understanding Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) with Liz Ross, PhD
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11 views • July 28, 2021
No one likes me. I’m going to fail this exam. I really shouldn’t have eaten all that lasagna.
Ever have these or similar thoughts?
If so, you’re not alone. Most of us are overrun by certain thinking patterns, which lead to certain feelings, which lead to certain behaviors. And often, the result is detrimental to our mental and physical health.
Tune in to discover:
What’s unique about the use of CBT in treating anxiety and depression
Tips and tricks for dealing with bouts of depression and/or anxiety
The importance of psychoeducation and practical skills to reframe negative thoughts
A longstanding interest in psychology and the mind-body relationship led Liz Ross to become a licensed psychotherapist who specializes in the application of cognitive behavioral therapy techniques for people dealing with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.
Having spent over a decade in the field, she recounts how things have changed since her early days, like the advent of social media and its impact on mental health, the growing prevalence of virtual therapy, and expectations surrounding therapy.
Ross explains cognitive behavioral therapy, describing each component in detail, as well as her approach in treating people who present with certain issues.
Tune in for all the details and visit https://drlizross.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Ever have these or similar thoughts?
If so, you’re not alone. Most of us are overrun by certain thinking patterns, which lead to certain feelings, which lead to certain behaviors. And often, the result is detrimental to our mental and physical health.
Tune in to discover:
What’s unique about the use of CBT in treating anxiety and depression
Tips and tricks for dealing with bouts of depression and/or anxiety
The importance of psychoeducation and practical skills to reframe negative thoughts
A longstanding interest in psychology and the mind-body relationship led Liz Ross to become a licensed psychotherapist who specializes in the application of cognitive behavioral therapy techniques for people dealing with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.
Having spent over a decade in the field, she recounts how things have changed since her early days, like the advent of social media and its impact on mental health, the growing prevalence of virtual therapy, and expectations surrounding therapy.
Ross explains cognitive behavioral therapy, describing each component in detail, as well as her approach in treating people who present with certain issues.
Tune in for all the details and visit https://drlizross.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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