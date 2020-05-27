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Covid-19 and Surveillance State
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35 views • May 27, 2020
The strategies used to limit the spread of Covid-19 has been: surveillance of citizens using CCTV, facial recognition, and mobile phone tracking. It may seem reasonable to use such measures when dealing with something as serious as the novel coronavirus. However, have you considered how these systems will continue to be used even after the pandemic has ended? Check this video out.
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