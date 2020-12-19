© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Boulevard Brewing Plaid Habit Canadian Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Brown Ale 4.25/5
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • December 19, 2020
This one isn't technically a Christmas Brew but when they run this hot it's really only drinkable in the cooler temps. Boulevard Brewing's Plaid Habit is an Imperial Brown Ale aged in Canadian Whiskey barrels and she tastes like it. Running 12.4 ABV with the IBUs being 13 and the EBC/SRM is listed as 78.
A nice heavy full nose with the whiskey kicking the door in and a bit of fruit following behind. On the initial hit she is really well balanced. The malt balances out the whiskey so you're not buried under it. She is super fast from sweet up front to whiskey on the back end in a snap. She coats lightly thru the middle but it isn't there long enough to matter.
A real solid brew even with the high ETOH vapors. Good Stuff.
Thx for stopping by folks.
Like and share if you would please.
Be safe healthy and happy my friends.
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
A nice heavy full nose with the whiskey kicking the door in and a bit of fruit following behind. On the initial hit she is really well balanced. The malt balances out the whiskey so you're not buried under it. She is super fast from sweet up front to whiskey on the back end in a snap. She coats lightly thru the middle but it isn't there long enough to matter.
A real solid brew even with the high ETOH vapors. Good Stuff.
Thx for stopping by folks.
Like and share if you would please.
Be safe healthy and happy my friends.
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.