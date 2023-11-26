Since September of this year, the West has stopped hiding its fatigue not only from the fighting in Ukraine but also from the Economic War against Russia. Moreover, Western countries have increasingly begun to say that Ukraine cannot win the current war and that Zelensky should immediately start negotiations with Moscow before it is too late. In addition, the West has also recognized the fact that sanctions against a country as rich in natural resources as Russia, which also has a powerful scientific and economic base, are absolutely useless.............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN