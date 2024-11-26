It's Over for Our Crumbling Legacy Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States is sending shockwaves across the country and around the world, and he's still almost two months away from being inaugurated.
Nobody is more apoplectic about it all than legacy media. Some are trying to play nice. Others are abandoning the little sanity they have left. But there are a few that are actually trying to figure out how to continue their existence under the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, transgender members of the military appear to be on their way out. We covered this and other topics, including why President Trump should NOT allow his appointees to have their backgrounds checked by the FBI, on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.
Today's sponsors:
Faith-Driven Precious Metals Company: https://rumblegold.com
Long-Term Storage Beef: https://worldviewbeef.com
Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jasemedical.com/rucker