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Taking It To The Tyrants Of Minnesota
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110 views • December 29, 2021
From schoolboards to dealing with tyrants enforcing unconstitutional mandates, Keith Haskell is doing the stuff. Keith is a National Action Task Force investigator who is taking on a local school board and seeking to hold the individual members of that school board accountable for multiple violations of law against children. Additionally, he updates us on that, as well as the tyranny taking place against local business owner Lisa Hanson.
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