The Most Obvious Scandal In American History

As VP, Joe Biden Emailed His Brother & Son About Foreign Business More Than 29K Times





Oversight Committee (4:13 PM · Oct 11, 2023):

“We have discovered new information about the number of White House employees involved in President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

President Biden’s attorney stated that the discovery of classified documents at Penn Biden Center occurred on November 2, 2022.

Our Committee has developed evidence showing the timeline of relevant events began in 2021 and involved at least five White House employees.

President Biden and his legal team omitted months of communications, planning, and coordinating among multiple White House officials, a former VP staffer, Penn Biden Center employees, and President Biden’s personal attorneys to retrieve the boxes containing classified materials.

There is no reasonable explanation as to why this many White House employees and lawyers were so concerned with retrieving boxes they reportedly believed contained only personal documents and materials.

@RepJamesComer is demanding answers from White House Counsel Edward Siskel.”





The Dan Bongino Show | 12 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3osj9v-be-very-careful-but-dont-live-in-fear-of-fear-ep.-2108-10122023.html

