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I want summer. Jet ski
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46 views • May 05, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a39Ynpu3Uss
One of the advantages is that you don't have to stand in traffic jams! Sat down and swam!
Emotions, summer, Neva- beauty, in a word. Let's go? SPb - Don't Stop!
And in St. Petersburg, for fans of heavy music and boat rides, there is a grand entertainment - a Metal-Ship https://vk.com/metalship
METAL-SHIP is a unique event for Russia, held in St. Petersburg since 2010... The main essence of it is that metalheads can take a break from stuffy clubs and enjoy hanging out with like-minded people in the open air, which is necessary for everyone in summer ... https://vk.com/metalship
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
One of the advantages is that you don't have to stand in traffic jams! Sat down and swam!
Emotions, summer, Neva- beauty, in a word. Let's go? SPb - Don't Stop!
And in St. Petersburg, for fans of heavy music and boat rides, there is a grand entertainment - a Metal-Ship https://vk.com/metalship
METAL-SHIP is a unique event for Russia, held in St. Petersburg since 2010... The main essence of it is that metalheads can take a break from stuffy clubs and enjoy hanging out with like-minded people in the open air, which is necessary for everyone in summer ... https://vk.com/metalship
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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