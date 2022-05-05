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I want summer. Jet ski
shipshard
shipshard
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46 views • May 05, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a39Ynpu3Uss
One of the advantages is that you don't have to stand in traffic jams! Sat down and swam!
Emotions, summer, Neva- beauty, in a word. Let's go? SPb - Don't Stop!

And in St. Petersburg, for fans of heavy music and boat rides, there is a grand entertainment - a Metal-Ship https://vk.com/metalship

METAL-SHIP is a unique event for Russia, held in St. Petersburg since 2010... The main essence of it is that metalheads can take a break from stuffy clubs and enjoy hanging out with like-minded people in the open air, which is necessary for everyone in summer ... https://vk.com/metalship

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
russiaemotionswaterfunscooterriversummerrestheatdrivesportmoodwater sportswalksst petersburgjet skisnevawater motorcyclescooter ridesaquabikesummer funmetal shiprolling on a motorshipsummer entertainmentdont stop
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy