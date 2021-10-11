WHISTLEBLOWER: LA Port Worker Says Shortages are FAKE!

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"Goods are coming thru, we work hard, anyone says otherwise is telling you a LIE."
"We are working faster than we ever have in history."
The ships are getting thru, there is a surplus of goods, including lumber - another falsehood about a non existent shortage.
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