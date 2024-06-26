Brighteon Broadcast News, June 26, 2024 – CNN desperate for narrative control as FIFTH GENERATION WARFARE unleashed against humanity

- Yemeni rap song about the Red Sea blockade.

- AI-generated memories for criminal rehabilitation. (7:13)

- Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump presidential debate. (17:00)

- Firearms affordability and innovation: Palmetto State Armory and Shield Arms. (27:22)

- Changes coming to Brighteon TV beginning July 1 - with new live streaming on Brighteon. (33:40)

- Julian Assange's legal case, and the importance of independent media. (49:37)

- Interview with Ivan Raiklin: Restoring republic, dismantling corruption, and nullifying tyranny. (56:50)

- FBI actions, kidnappings, and consequences for violating constitutional principles. (1:05:38)

- Deep state #tyranny and #censorship in the US. (1:27:17)

- Deep state scheme to undermine the Trump administration. (1:33:31)

- Potential RNC convention rule changes to prevent Trump nomination. (1:38:29)

- Using state legislatures to ensure free and fair elections. (1:50:00)





