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How Japan’s possible FINANCIAL COLLAPSE could affect US
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1628 views • April 27, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Japan has been in financial decline for a while now, but recently their situation has gotten much worse. Glenn details why our biggest ally in Asia may be on the brink of financial collapse, what it means for America’s own economy and financial stability, and how both the U.S. and Japan are facing an inflation ‘death spiral.’ It may be time to PREPARE FOR IMPACT.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94FcknAsDpg
Japan has been in financial decline for a while now, but recently their situation has gotten much worse. Glenn details why our biggest ally in Asia may be on the brink of financial collapse, what it means for America’s own economy and financial stability, and how both the U.S. and Japan are facing an inflation ‘death spiral.’ It may be time to PREPARE FOR IMPACT.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94FcknAsDpg
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