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A TRANSISTOR THAT ENTERS CELLS LIKE VIRUSES
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70 views • January 24, 2022
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A transistor that enters cells like viruses https://rumble.com/vt394c-a-transistor-that-enters-cells-like-viruses.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/transistor.html In its most recent program, La Quinta Columna discussed a 2010 article on a nano-transistor capable of entering cells as if it were a virus. This is one of the many articles that has attracted the attention of Spanish researchers since perfectly fits with what was found in vaccination vials analyzed by Dr. Campra. If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
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A transistor that enters cells like viruses https://rumble.com/vt394c-a-transistor-that-enters-cells-like-viruses.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/transistor.html In its most recent program, La Quinta Columna discussed a 2010 article on a nano-transistor capable of entering cells as if it were a virus. This is one of the many articles that has attracted the attention of Spanish researchers since perfectly fits with what was found in vaccination vials analyzed by Dr. Campra. If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
-
Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://is.gd/NXRVVi
Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
Barrie Trower & Mark Steele on 5G (+8dB) https://is.gd/RPSH6z ~ Electromagnetic pulse causes man's death https://is.gd/MyknDx ~ 5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG ~ Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z ~ Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk ~ Gangstalker Wars: Security Industry Specialist Tells All https://is.gd/TReGEC ~ Gangstalker Wars: Details of Social Engineering Program Exposed https://is.gd/6EnI9r
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