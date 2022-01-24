BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A TRANSISTOR THAT ENTERS CELLS LIKE VIRUSES
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • January 24, 2022
Mirror. Source
A transistor that enters cells like viruses https://rumble.com/vt394c-a-transistor-that-enters-cells-like-viruses.html

Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/transistor.html In its most recent program, La Quinta Columna discussed a 2010 article on a nano-transistor capable of entering cells as if it were a virus. This is one of the many articles that has attracted the attention of Spanish researchers since perfectly fits with what was found in vaccination vials analyzed by Dr. Campra. If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
-
Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://is.gd/NXRVVi

Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn

Barrie Trower & Mark Steele on 5G (+8dB) https://is.gd/RPSH6z ~ Electromagnetic pulse causes man's death https://is.gd/MyknDx ~ 5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG ~ Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z ~ Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk ~ Gangstalker Wars: Security Industry Specialist Tells All https://is.gd/TReGEC ~ Gangstalker Wars: Details of Social Engineering Program Exposed https://is.gd/6EnI9r
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationdarpawefcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

Cassie B.
Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Coco Somers
Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Morgan S. Verity
The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

Ava Grace
Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy