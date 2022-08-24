NATURE & PURPOSE OF THE COVIDIAN [GRAPHENE +] INJECTS (QUICK SUMMARY; RICARDO DELGADO)

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NATURE & PURPOSE of the COVIDIAN [GRAPHENE +] INJECTS
(Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/hwWSM0SEH7wU/ [SHARE]
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SEE ALSO an ESSENTIAL DEEP DIVE EDITION @
The PURPOSE of VACCINATION [Ricardo Delgado]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/ [SHARE]
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
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Ricardo Delgado (La Quinta Columna)
- The purpose of vaccination is psychotronic behavioural control and eugenic depopulation.
Collaborate with La Quinta: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/
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Ricardo Delgado, the director of La Quinta Columna, gives a masterful summary of the nature and purpose of reduced Graphene oxide (rGO). This toxic allotrope of carbon is the primary active ingredient in the Covid-19 pseudo-vaccines, and it is intended to serve as the human-machine interface in the Good Club's transhumanist project..
(source) https://odysee.com/@Maiasta:3/449ab099-d4d5-4788-9a77-53eac7f1152c:a
(mirror) PCS https://www.bitchute.com/video/PB3oIMV9JOMp/
LA QUINTA COLUMNA https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
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#NOT-A-VAC ! (Ohh... If THESE TREES Could TALK) !
[🎶 Instrumental] https://www.bitchute.com/video/krk75vgZjTsL/
They are INOCULATING the POPULATION with GRAPHENE Oxide & NANO-TECH
(Ricardo Delgado / The message has to be repeated)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v5HtwPnRDByj/
The MICROSCOPE DOES NOT LIE ! (Dr Jose Luis Sevillano)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UinVQh6eoBgf/
'WHEN WE HAVE THESE WEAPONS...' [PT. 02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCx5GChlbmAI/
DROP OF PFIZER 'VACCINE' / GRAPHENE SELF ASSEMBLY / ONE MINUTE
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/dXz2exZpvR8q/
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CONDOMS Contain Reduced GRAPHENE Oxide (Quinta Columna) [FRA Subs]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FE7iyPzu6o0A/
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'INIXA' BLOOD 'ANTI-COAGULANT' - More Weird GRAPHENE NANO STRUCTURES ?
(La Quinta Columna 22.06.17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/iFi96fRXKSo8/
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CLEXANE 6000 HEPARIN [BLOOD anti-coagulant] 'CONFIRMED GRAPHENE
(La Quinta Columna 22.05.02) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8sAQlpxXS9s0/
More GRAPHENE & WEIRD STRUCTURES In Multiple COV-ID + CALENDAR 'Vaccines'
(La Quinta Columna 22.05.10) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1GjDzambWLnj/
CO-VAXXX TIDAL-WAVE #WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE #GRAPHENE CONSPIRACY
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4FzDUsvYyAk/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, INJECTS [SPECIAL REPORT]
(La Quinta Columna; tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COV-ID INJECTION / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY [COMPILATION]
(LIFE of the BLOOD / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/
GRAPHENE In COV-ID INJECTS (Prof. Luis Marcelo)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ab9MhsuvOcA9/
Covid19 - Corona SCRIPT - NWO AGENDA - Great RE:SET
VAX NANOTECH - GRAPHENE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NGx2K2U9bDZ/
(Dr. Pablo Campra) COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) [v.2]
(World EconoMIX Forum) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU2TQCN6MQ1J/
SEVERANCE PACKAGE #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
GRAPHENE (like) CRYSTALS In DENTISTRY LOCAL ANESTHETIC
(Argentina) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/
ARGENTINA, GRAPHENE and the COV-ID 'VIRUS' / 'VAX' DECEPTION
(Dr. Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kt93nZANbbGE/
ARGENTINA, ID of MICROTECH in COV-ID VACCINE VIALS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
ARGENTINA COVID 'VAX' Research [ANALYSIS & REPORT]
(La QuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH VAX 'Confirmed' [ARGENTINA]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ARGENTINE GOV Agency ADMITS 'COVID INJECTS CONTAIN GRAPHENE Oxide'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLw5c1Q97Di/
SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/
BLOOD of ''VAXXINATED'' + ULTRAVIOLET PULSE (La Quinta Columna)
[Glassworks Red Version #02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/arinz4PqnAKR/
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