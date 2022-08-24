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NATURE & PURPOSE OF THE COVIDIAN [GRAPHENE +] INJECTS (QUICK SUMMARY; RICARDO DELGADO)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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640 views • August 24, 2022

================(world orders review)

================

NATURE & PURPOSE of the COVIDIAN [GRAPHENE +] INJECTS

(Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/hwWSM0SEH7wU/ [SHARE]

-------------------------

SEE ALSO an ESSENTIAL DEEP DIVE EDITION @

The PURPOSE of VACCINATION [Ricardo Delgado]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/ [SHARE]

================

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

Ricardo Delgado (La Quinta Columna)


- The purpose of vaccination is psychotronic behavioural control and eugenic depopulation.


Collaborate with La Quinta: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

================

Ricardo Delgado, the director of La Quinta Columna, gives a masterful summary of the nature and purpose of reduced Graphene oxide (rGO). This toxic allotrope of carbon is the primary active ingredient in the Covid-19 pseudo-vaccines, and it is intended to serve as the human-machine interface in the Good Club's transhumanist project..


(source) https://odysee.com/@Maiasta:3/449ab099-d4d5-4788-9a77-53eac7f1152c:a

(mirror) PCS https://www.bitchute.com/video/PB3oIMV9JOMp/


LA QUINTA COLUMNA https://www.laquintacolumna.net/

================

#NOT-A-VAC ! (Ohh... If THESE TREES Could TALK) !

[🎶 Instrumental] https://www.bitchute.com/video/krk75vgZjTsL/

They are INOCULATING the POPULATION with GRAPHENE Oxide & NANO-TECH

(Ricardo Delgado / The message has to be repeated)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/v5HtwPnRDByj/

The MICROSCOPE DOES NOT LIE ! (Dr Jose Luis Sevillano)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UinVQh6eoBgf/

'WHEN WE HAVE THESE WEAPONS...' [PT. 02]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCx5GChlbmAI/

DROP OF PFIZER 'VACCINE' / GRAPHENE SELF ASSEMBLY / ONE MINUTE

(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/dXz2exZpvR8q/

-

CONDOMS Contain Reduced GRAPHENE Oxide (Quinta Columna) [FRA Subs]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FE7iyPzu6o0A/

-

'INIXA' BLOOD 'ANTI-COAGULANT' - More Weird GRAPHENE NANO STRUCTURES ?

(La Quinta Columna 22.06.17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/iFi96fRXKSo8/

-

CLEXANE 6000 HEPARIN [BLOOD anti-coagulant] 'CONFIRMED GRAPHENE

(La Quinta Columna 22.05.02) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8sAQlpxXS9s0/

More GRAPHENE & WEIRD STRUCTURES In Multiple COV-ID + CALENDAR 'Vaccines'

(La Quinta Columna 22.05.10) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1GjDzambWLnj/

CO-VAXXX TIDAL-WAVE #WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE #GRAPHENE CONSPIRACY

(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4FzDUsvYyAk/

PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, INJECTS [SPECIAL REPORT]

(La Quinta Columna; tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/

COV-ID INJECTION / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY [COMPILATION]

(LIFE of the BLOOD / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/

GRAPHENE In COV-ID INJECTS (Prof. Luis Marcelo)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ab9MhsuvOcA9/

Covid19 - Corona SCRIPT - NWO AGENDA - Great RE:SET

VAX NANOTECH - GRAPHENE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NGx2K2U9bDZ/

(Dr. Pablo Campra) COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/

'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) [v.2]

(World EconoMIX Forum) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU2TQCN6MQ1J/

SEVERANCE PACKAGE #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T

(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/

GRAPHENE (like) CRYSTALS In DENTISTRY LOCAL ANESTHETIC

(Argentina) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/

ARGENTINA, GRAPHENE and the COV-ID 'VIRUS' / 'VAX' DECEPTION

(Dr. Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kt93nZANbbGE/

ARGENTINA, ID of MICROTECH in COV-ID VACCINE VIALS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/

ARGENTINA COVID 'VAX' Research [ANALYSIS & REPORT]

(La QuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/

GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH VAX 'Confirmed' [ARGENTINA]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/

ARGENTINE GOV Agency ADMITS 'COVID INJECTS CONTAIN GRAPHENE Oxide'

(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLw5c1Q97Di/

SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/

BLOOD of ''VAXXINATED'' + ULTRAVIOLET PULSE (La Quinta Columna)

[Glassworks Red Version #02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/arinz4PqnAKR/

================


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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