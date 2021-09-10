Study by University of Kentucky Found Artemisinin Is Effective Against Variety of Cancers & Coronaviruses

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8/12/2021 A study by the University of Kentucky found that artemisinin is effective against a variety of cancers and coronaviruses, and its growth and production can be scaled up pretty rapidly.