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Walking and Wrestling in a Season of Singleness with 37-Year-Old Virgin Lauren Lianne
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42 views • April 19, 2022
Singleness is a special and sacred season that no one should waste, says 37-year-old virgin Lauren Lianne, speaker and author of The Wait Will Not Be Wasted. After years of wrestling with an ongoing season of singleness, Lauren shares how God is good and faithful even when we are waiting for our deepest desires to be fulfilled. Lauren also encourages men and women to live life to the fullest, and that even when reality doesn’t match up to your expectations, there is joy and purpose in the waiting. Lauren opens up about the challenges of remaining pure, accountable, and optimistic about the future and encourages us to trust God to direct our steps in each season of life no matter how hard.


TAKEAWAYS

Investing in Godly relationships helps you mature while in the season of singleness

Your identity is not what you have done nor what has happened to you in the past

It is normal to wrestle with singleness and many others are struggling with the same feelings

If you are still single, discover God’s plan and purpose for this season of your life


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The Wait Will Not be Wasted Book: https://laurenlianne.com/about

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Website: https://laurenlianne.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lauren.walton.9085/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurenlianne/

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americagodchurchpuresinglenesstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showthe wait will not be wasted37-year-old virgin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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