Walking and Wrestling in a Season of Singleness with 37-Year-Old Virgin Lauren Lianne

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TAKEAWAYS
Investing in Godly relationships helps you mature while in the season of singleness
Your identity is not what you have done nor what has happened to you in the past
It is normal to wrestle with singleness and many others are struggling with the same feelings
If you are still single, discover God’s plan and purpose for this season of your life
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