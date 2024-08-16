Biblical UFO Deceptions - Ep 68 - Can You Stop Alien Abductions? - Saturday August 16, 2024

In this episode Dr. John talks about the one research you do not find in the UFO community. He comments on Joseph Jordan the president of CE4 Research Group, National Director of MUFON South Korea and NASA Safety engineer. He reads through these scriptures of 1Peter 5:8; John 10: 7-10

1) www.alienresistance.org/ce4

2) https://youtu.be/eKWj0OzUBS8?si=J95KoTT0nG_sl8-k

3) https://youtu.be/zAU8KA1Cksw?si=72RjSZYdhWNCg--T

4) https://youtu.be/pc-qRm7KZ2g?si=JpwyBUpg9DW7JxWA

5) https://youtu.be/PuDLW9ovpNk?si=tM4m5-j0ydqVWVlZ





www.voteswaffer.com





