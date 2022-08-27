The Amber May Tania Joy Show | How the Narrative Controls The Population

Welcome to the NEW “Amber May and Tania Joy Show”Join us monthly as we discuss hot topics impacting our lives, culture, and world, from two female perspectives! You won’t want to miss one episode!





We have a very special guest on today's show! We talk about the fake smoke screen Washington. How do they manipulate the people.













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Contact Tania at: [email protected] or www.beautyforashes.tv

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