SO RACIST! IS THIS FOR REAL?! Are Blacks Too Dumb To Get Voter ID?

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Recently, Joe Biden gave a speech about these dastardly Republicans who are trying to suppress the vote to stop black people from voting. The same lie that was pushed by Eric Holder. Eric Holder is the former A.G. under Obama. In this episode, Larry proves just how wrong Eric Holder and Joe Biden are when they say Republicans are trying to suppress Black Americans from voting.