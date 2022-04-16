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The Only Hope
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10 views • April 16, 2022
Sometimes when people learn the radical things Jesus asks his followers to do and when they aren't willing to do them, they say Jesus' teachings condemn them. This is a lie and needs to be exposed. The only hope we have are the teachings of Jesus. We just have to be willing to try and follow them if we want to be a Christian.
For more information watch this video called "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings And The Church": http://bit.ly/Jesusvschurch
For inquiries email [email protected]
For more information watch this video called "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings And The Church": http://bit.ly/Jesusvschurch
For inquiries email [email protected]
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