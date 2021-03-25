EP 2384-6PM HR1: “Single Most Dangerous Piece of Legislation We’ve Seen in Decades”

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WEDNESDAY - MARCH 24, 2021
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Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday blasted new election reform amendments proposed in S.1, saying the bill would ensure Democrats continue to win elections ad nauseam. Calling the bill the “single most dangerous piece of legislation we’ve seen in decades,” Cruz told the Senate Rules & Administration Committee the “For the People Act” should more aptly be dubbed the “Corrupt Politicians Act.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17282
Special Guest: Jessica Baumgartner is a homeschooling mother of 4 and author of “Walk Your Path,” & “The Magic of Nature.” Her work has been featured by: “The Epoch Times,” “Evie Magazine,” “American Thinker,” and many more. She currently writes for The New American. https://thenewamerican.com/contributor/jbaumgartner/
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