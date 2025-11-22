BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 22 November 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
24 followers
10 views • 1 day ago

The faithful freedom 'team' met at Parliament House as usual and proceeded to the Bourke Street Mall for speeches which are recorded here. The speech topics alert passers-by about the attempt of our government to con us through December into accepting a digital ID. The fake COVID "Plandemic" was also brought to the surface so that people never forget how fooled they were. Then there is the trillion dollar "Trans" agenda that had to be exposed for the evil that it is. These topics along with other corrupt government legislation were spoken out for ears willing and open to hear. All the time, we have to remind ourselves that it is God's war and we are partnering in this mission to save the world from the grasp of those elites who wish to enslave us. 

Keywords
freedomevilrallyelitesmelbournecorrupt governmenttrans agendaspeechesplandemicfake covidbourke street mallpassers bygods warmission to save the world
