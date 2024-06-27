Lin Wood whistleblower interview dirty tricks squad Pence closet homo pedophile

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this interview, conducted January 9,2021, with a voice of the interviewee sounding much like that of former DNI James Clapper, criminal activity on the part of Rod Rosenstein, Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, and others occupying high positions of authority, is alleged. The dirty tricks squad activity is revealed, whereby government actors plant false evidence on the computers of powerful individuals to coerce them into confessing to crimes they didn't commit as a means to neutralize them and seize their assets. Mike Pence is alleged to be a closet homosexual and pedophile, and he, Ryan, and Romney are alleged to hate Trump and have sought to be his VP for the purpose of ousting him from office and taking over the presidency during 2016 to 2020.