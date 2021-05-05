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Confirmation Of PCR Test Containing Darpa Hydrogel, Lithium And Planned Genocide By Slovakia Study
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295 views • May 05, 2021
April 26th- A BC, Canada doctor called me today to tell me about this Slovakian Study...I can't name him but he said he would be sending this study to a Canadian scientist he knows to ask him to confirm the findings. If this is true then this video is urgent.
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