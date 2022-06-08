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6/7/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The Taiwanese, Japanese, and other foreign businesspersons who set up factories in Qingdao, Shanghai, Henan, and other places have recently experienced the same tricks of the CCP – first, the CCP would ingratiate itself with them and persuade them not to withdraw their factories, and then the CCP would threaten them