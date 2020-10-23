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Human Rights & Justice Coalition: Confession of a Soldier
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30 views • October 23, 2020
Human Rights and Justice Coalition is fighting to raise awareness of racial disparities. Today we present the Confessions of a Soldier. A man who courageously speaks out against the SARS murders in Nigeria. Our goal is to seek social and economic justice for individuals whose human and civil rights are being violated or denied.
Do you have a story waiting to be shared? Call into our Human Rights Radio Show, leave a voicemail, 314-252-8834, text us, or send an email: [email protected].
Do you have a story waiting to be shared? Call into our Human Rights Radio Show, leave a voicemail, 314-252-8834, text us, or send an email: [email protected].
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