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MSNBC reporter appears to call the Lakers the ‘Los Angeles Ni**ers’ during Kobe Bryant coverage
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68 views • January 26, 2020
January 26, 2020 by Greg P.
Well, this is quite the flub.
An unidentified reporter on MSNBC just said Kobe Bryant was “perfectly cast on the Los Angeles Ni**ers, um, Los Angeles Lakers” during her coverage of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. Did we hear that right?
Source: https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/01/26/msnbc-reporter-appears-to-call-the-lakers-the-los-angeles-niers-during-kobe-bryant-coverage/
Well, this is quite the flub.
An unidentified reporter on MSNBC just said Kobe Bryant was “perfectly cast on the Los Angeles Ni**ers, um, Los Angeles Lakers” during her coverage of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. Did we hear that right?
Source: https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/01/26/msnbc-reporter-appears-to-call-the-lakers-the-los-angeles-niers-during-kobe-bryant-coverage/
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