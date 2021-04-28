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Fully Jabbed Fashion Designer Passes, UK Covid Marshals Through 2023 Fausi Flip Flops Again!
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120 views • April 28, 2021
The South African variant is being blamed for the death of a prominent fashion designer. The thing is he was fully "vaccinated" and the likely cause of his death was the injections. The UK is setting up a band of covid marshals that will be employed in the UK through 2023. This comes as they claim to be easing restrictions and clearly shows they will be looking to lock down again in the fall and winter months.
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Article Links:
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2772717/had-alber-elbaz-been-vaccinated-against-covid-19/
https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/councils-hiring-covid-marshalls-enforce-20480057
https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-flips-flops-again-says-masks-not-needed-outdoors
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/white-house-weighs-whether-back-open-vaccine-push-opposed-bill-gates-big-pharma
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https://e3.365dm.com/20/11/768x432/skynews-covid-marshall-bristol_5164409.jpg?20201107155839
Don't forget Saturday May 1st at 12 noon MA statehouse rally!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2772717/had-alber-elbaz-been-vaccinated-against-covid-19/
https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/councils-hiring-covid-marshalls-enforce-20480057
https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-flips-flops-again-says-masks-not-needed-outdoors
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/white-house-weighs-whether-back-open-vaccine-push-opposed-bill-gates-big-pharma
Thumbnail Link:
https://e3.365dm.com/20/11/768x432/skynews-covid-marshall-bristol_5164409.jpg?20201107155839
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