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Event Horizon - Tartarus Just For Fun: Mopping up 8 Jormungandrs
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4 views • August 24, 2020
Playing around with the Tartarus flagship. Was leveling up, farming some credits and stars – swarm bases one of the best for this. Wondered if it was possible to gather up all the flagships and kill them at once. It was! In all honesty the level difference helped a lot.
Head over to the blog at (https://blaahgames.dblog.org/category/event-horizon) for a more in depth look at ship layouts and other event horizon related articles.
If you like this content please like, share and subscribe.
You can also find me over on:
Minds (https://www.minds.com/cryptomeowses/)
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BlaahGames)
Hive (https://hive.blog/@crypto-meowses)
The videos are also on:
YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmjs7ZbCabbtiYe9eySVspw)
BitChute (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8RnCK4rJkKH8/)
LBRY (https://lbry.tv/@EventHorizonRPG:e)
Bittube (https://bittube.tv/profile/BlaahGames)
Event Horizon is a 2D action/RPG space game available on Android, IOS, Nintendo Switch and on Steam for PC.
Wiki: https://event-horizon.fandom.com/wiki/Event_Horizon_Wiki
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EventHorizonGame
VK: https://vk.com/club90031290
Music: Nemistade – Shawn’s Got The Shotgun (Doom II)
Head over to the blog at (https://blaahgames.dblog.org/category/event-horizon) for a more in depth look at ship layouts and other event horizon related articles.
If you like this content please like, share and subscribe.
You can also find me over on:
Minds (https://www.minds.com/cryptomeowses/)
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BlaahGames)
Hive (https://hive.blog/@crypto-meowses)
The videos are also on:
YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmjs7ZbCabbtiYe9eySVspw)
BitChute (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8RnCK4rJkKH8/)
LBRY (https://lbry.tv/@EventHorizonRPG:e)
Bittube (https://bittube.tv/profile/BlaahGames)
Event Horizon is a 2D action/RPG space game available on Android, IOS, Nintendo Switch and on Steam for PC.
Wiki: https://event-horizon.fandom.com/wiki/Event_Horizon_Wiki
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EventHorizonGame
VK: https://vk.com/club90031290
Music: Nemistade – Shawn’s Got The Shotgun (Doom II)
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