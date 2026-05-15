Alex Jones Full Show 5 14 26 w Kyle Seraphin

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THURSDAY TRANSMISSION: Xi Warns Trump Not Interfere With Taiwan Or The Two Powers Will “Come Into Conflict!” The Chinese Dictator Offered To Help Trump Open Hormuz! PLUS, Top Analysts Warn Trump Will Declare Emergency Powers Before Coming Economic Collapse As Smokescreen To Take Control Of Midterms! Top FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Analyzes The Ongoing Meltdown Of The Trump Administration, And Issues A Desperate Message To The President On How He Can Still Turn Things Around To Save America! FINALLY, Trump Lawyer/Confidant Peter Ticktin Joins Alex Jones To Share Exclusive Intel On The Deep State Democrat Plan To Steal The 2026 Midterms, Impeach President Trump & JD Vance, And Install Hakeem Jeffries As President! He Calls On President Trump To Declare An Election Emergency! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 5/14/26