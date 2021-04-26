Root Canal Dangers- Interview with Dr. Val Kanter

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In this interview, Dr. Val Kanter, a board-certified endodontist and biological dentist with a practice in Beverly Hills, California, discusses the oft-ignored dangers of root canal procedures and modern technologies with which these issues can be effectively addressed and corrected.
Root canal-treated teeth can harbor dangerous pathogens that contribute to chronic disease.
Modern technologies such as ozone and laser therapies can effectively address many issues so a root canal procedure can be avoided. They can also be used to treat infected root canal-treated teeth, and to safely perform a root canal when needed.
If you need a root canal procedure, see an endodontist who is trained in the use of these regenerative technologies.
Even when decay and bacteria have made it all the way into the nerve tissue, laser therapy can sterilize the surface of the nerve, while ozone gas, which also kills pathogens, can actually stimulate your immune system to kick in and eradicate the remaining infection.
If you have a root canal-treated tooth, be sure to get a 3D cone beam scan to assess the state of the tooth and rule out infection.
Read the full article here: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/04/11/the-hidden-dangers-of-root-canals.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_val-kanter
Dr. Val Kanter: https://i-endo.com/
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