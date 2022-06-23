The Importance of Morality: Roundtable Discussion With The New American’s Show Hosts | Part 3 of 3

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The New American magazine produces several must-watch shows hosted by Ben Armstrong (“The Ben Armstrong Show”), Gary Benoit (“Beyond the Cover”), Daniel Natal (“The Daniel Natal Show), Alex Newman (“Conversations That Matter” and “Behind the Deep State”), and Zoe Warren (“2A for Today”). In this three-part series, the five hosts meet up for a lively roundtable discussion about things that really matter — not just to themselves and their viewers but to the country at large and the world. In part three, the five hosts engage in a lively discussion about the importance preserving and restoring America’s moral foundations, without which freedom cannot survive.
To see part 1, visit https://thenewamerican.com/roundtable-discussion-with-the-new-americans-show-hosts-part-1-of-3/
To see part 2, visit https://thenewamerican.com/the-deep-state-roundtable-discussion-with-the-new-americans-show-hosts-part-2-of-3/